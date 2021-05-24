The Geary County Historical Society held an open house at its St. Joseph’s Historic Church Saturday.
The church was originally constructed in 1910.
According to Director Katie Goerl, about 50 people attended the come and go event at the church, which the historical society has owned since 2008.
“Lots of people haven’t been out here since we got all the windows replaced,” she said. “There were a lot of folks who came out who were in the church back when it was still in use. (It’s) really wonderful to get them back and kind of spark or re-spark some interest in the project. So definitely everyone I talked to today wanted to hear more about it, wanted to learn more about things we’re doing.”
The historical society has been working to restore the church since acquiring more than a decade ago. The church is still in need of work, but Goerl said much has been accomplished in the last few years. The church’s doors have been replaced. Repairs have been made to the church’s roof which was falling apart when it first came into the care of the historical society and the windows, which were once boarded up, have been replaced. The church had become a nesting place for local wildlife. There was damage to the plaster and “tons and tons of water damage” in the structure.
Saturday during the open house, there was music. People explored the grounds and ate refreshments in what had been the sanctuary when the church was still in use.
Improvements still remain to be carried out on the church tower, the wooden floors need to be refinished and the historical society would like to have electricity added to the church, according to Goerl. Though there is still work to be done, many improvements have been made and those were on display during the open house.
This fall, there are plans to host the first Acoustic Junction since 2019 at the church. It won’t be the first time the church hosted such an event since the historical society started work on its restoration.
According to Goerl, the church is a local landmark. Aside from being more than a century old, it is also “one of the most photographed rural churches in Kansas,” she said.
“It’s such a gorgeous limestone church,” Goerl said. “It’s really a landmark in Geary County. It’s kind of the perfect landmark.”
Historical society board member Cindy Quinlan has been instrumental in restoring the church, according to Goerl. She was present at the open house.
Quinlan credits Eric Stahl with helping acquire the tax credits that allowed the church roof to be restored.
“He got it together to get the roof done and he really needs some credit for that,” she said.
Quinlan has been a major driving force in restoring the church in and of herself, helping to promote the cause of the restoration in the community. She lives nearby the church and routinely lets people enter and take a look around.
“Slowly but surely, this is going to get better,” Quinlan said.
It’s important to her to preserve this piece of Geary County history because she has ties to the church. She and her family know people who have loved ones buried in the cemetery on the church grounds. She hears of churches such as St. Joseph’s Church being torn down and it bothers her.
“We cannot let that happen here,” Quinlan said. “This is history. There’s all kinds of people with roots out there in that graveyard … It’s just critical that we keep this kind of thing.”
