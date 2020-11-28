Black Friday and Small Business Saturday had mixed results for local retailers.
Mary Hogan, who owns Screen Machine on Seventh Street, said COVID-19 has actually driven more people through her doors this autumn.
The business, which custom prints t-shirts and offers a variety of spirit wear supporting local sports teams, has seen an uptick in local shoppers from certain demographics such as young mothers.
“We’ve been busy this year,” Hogan said. “It’s been real responsive.”
She believes more people are choosing to spend money locally rather than shopping outside Junction City.
“Even the parents who can’t go see their kids (play,) they’re still supporting them with spirit wear and getting letter jackets,” Hogan said. “The kids still want their beanies and they still want to wear them to school, so even if they’re not going to games, they’re still supporting them at school during the day.”
Hogan said the business had sold more letter jackets this year than last year.
“It’s just a little different,” she said. “K-State was down — my retail for K-State was down.”
The business has sold more spirit wear for local elementary schools as families have been driven indoors by the pandemic and learning has been driven online for some students. Hogan said she believes this is what drove mothers to try to find ways to make things special for their children who have been cooped up at home.
“Moms are going out of their way to really support their kids, because some of them are really sad,” she said.
There has been an uptick in people wanting Junction City High School Blue Jays gear of all kinds, according to Hogan, and people ordering personalized face coverings.
Screen Machine has an Army contract and routinely provides PT gear for soldiers, she said, so the soldiers being back this year has helped keep the business afloat as well.
Friday morning, a handful of people stopped by in-person and many others called in asking about sales.
“Junction has always been good to us,” Hogan said. “We support them. We’re supporting ourselves, obviously — we’re supporting our town … (We’re) just happy when we make a sale. It feels good. Because it wasn’t like that in the spring."
Friday and Saturday were good for Twitches Gallery and Gifts as well. Owner Rhiannen Evans said her Washington Street business, which sells items made by local artists and crafters and customizes items, had seen a decent amount of foot traffic after Thanksgiving.
“We’ve had a lot of new faces, a lot of ‘I love this, I love that,’” she said. “They’ve never been in here. A few sales — for it being the end of the month, that’s not bad, that’s not bad at all.”
Even when she does not make a sale, Evans said she enjoys seeing new faces in and out of her shop because it indicates increasing awareness of the shop’s presence.
“It’s been slow and steady,” she said.
The shop had been open for about two and a half years and Evans said every year brings increased interest in the business.
“It’s definitely getting out there,” she said.
This has not held true for all local businesses, however.
Beverly Davis, who owns Magnolias, said traffic was down at her Washington Street boutique. Davis said she saw about 10 shoppers the morning of her Black Friday sale, fewer than normal. In all, Davis estimated her store was down 50 to 100 shoppers from its typical post-Thanksgiving numbers.
“This had been the slowest year since I’ve opened,” she said.
Davis said COVID-19 had stifled sales as the community prepares for the holidays.
“It has to do with foot traffic,” she said. “I’m sure people are worried and scared and doing what’s best for their families, but from the retail side of things (it’s) definitely very scary the amount of people you’re seeing out and about.”
There have been online sales since COVID-19 pushed such things online. Davis has routine Facebook Live sales and this week has been no exception. But that doesn’t make up for the lack of in-store shoppers.
“The biggest concern is just going to be the foot traffic,” she said. “A generation of moms and grandmothers that come in and do a lot of holiday shopping for their loved ones — that is the age that is definitely more worried and needs to be more particular in making sure they’re staying safe. So that is concerning with that side of things, as far as our in-store foot traffic goes, going into the holiday season.”
Larger retailers have suffered hits this season as well.
Davis said customers had told her in-person traffic was down at big box retailers such as Walmart as well, this year in comparison with past years.
“The stores are absolutely dead,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.