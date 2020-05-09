There has been another filing for an unexpired term on the Geary County Commission.
Mike Rhodes of Junction City has filed for the office as a Republican.
The seat is currently occupied by Commissioner Brad Scholz, who was chosen to fill it after the death of Commissioner Ben Bennett last year.
