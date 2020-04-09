The United States Department of Agriculture defines 97% of America’s farms as family farms. About 70% of those are expected to change hands in the next two decades, according to a USDA press release.
The release went on to say that many of these operations do not have a generation coming up that has either the skill or willingness to take on the family farm.
“Sixty three percent of our family farms are in the last generation,” said retired Lt. Col. Greg Platt, Servicemembers Agriculture Vocation Education board member.
The SAVE Farm has a dual purpose and was the brainchild of retired Col. Gary Lagrange, former garrison commander at Fort Riley. While the program may save soldiers, it may also save some farms that are lacking a next generation who will step up to the combine.
Platt said the one aspect of SAVE is to give servicemembers, veterans and their families hands-on experience in several facets of the agricultural industry.
Although this year’s tours are on hold because of COVID-19, the program aims to bring soldiers into the fields and onto the farms to see what is involved in agriculture.
Joe Hund, owner and manager of Geary Grain, has been among the Kansas ag industry professionals who have hosted a SAVE tour.
“I think it is good for the ag community to tell our story,” he said. “Anytime you have to put it into words, what you’re doing or trying to do, it makes you think about it a little bit more. And when you have people that have interest in doing things like this, or maybe in the ag side of things, it’s pretty worthwhile to be able to talk to them.”
Soldiers and farmers often share a common work ethic, making servicemembers a good fit for the ag industry, Platt said.
“It’s not a nine to five job, it’s not just a vocation — it’s a lifestyle,” he said.
Whether the service member comes from a rural background or the inner city, if agriculture is something that intrigues them, this program can help them learn if it’s the right fit for them.
“We can introduce them to a lot of different aspects of agribusiness,” Platt said.
If the interest is sparked the program can hook soldiers, veterans and family members into apprenticeships and internships.
The internship program is six months or one year. During that time soldiers are placed with a farmer, a rancher or anyone in the ag industry whose work is similar to their interests.
“We want them get an overview of what agribusiness is all about,” Platt said. “It’s not just Old MacDonald sitting on an old tractor with pig poo on his overalls.”
Servicemembers Agriculture Vocation Education also operates a working farm, of more than 300 acres, near Riley where volunteers can work the fields.
“We do corn, soy, sorghum,” Platt said. “We do specialty crops. We do orchards. We do livestock. We have cattle. We have equine. We have pigs, sheep and goats.”
The SAVE Farms has use of parts of another 200 acres near Lecompton to demonstrate specialty crops, like lavender and berries, their website states. In 2019 corn, sorghum, alfalfa and clover were produced, a large garden plot was prepared and fenced and 37 head of cattle were grazed and bred. Farm equipment is in place and donors have pledged most of the animals and poultry needed for operations and training.
Saving soldiers
Another component of SAVE is the Golden Prairie Honey Farms. Many of the soldiers who work the honey farm are from the Fort Riley Warrior Transition Battalion and are in medical transition either back to their unit or out of the Army.
By targeting soldiers who are waiting on medical adjudication SAVE gives them something meaningful to do, which was a game changer for many of them, Platt said.
“(Lagrange) took them out, made them an important part of a team doing physical things,” he said. “They were an important part of a team. They were needed. They were working hard. They were expending energy and at the end of the day they had dirt under their fingernails and they had done something tangible they loved it, it was rejuvenating to them.”
The psyche of the soldier is that of discipline and focus. As they prepare to depart the Army, they see a different world waiting for them on the civilian side.
“There is a link between the treatment of that stress disorder and the rejuvenation that comes from farming or beekeeping or mechanic or anything where that service members who felt that they were no longer needed again becomes a necessary part of a team,” he said. “We all have a need to be needed. So that was the initial concept of SAVE Farm.”
Anyone interested in learning more about opportunities through SAVE can visit www.thesavefarm.org.
