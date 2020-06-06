Small business owners’ hopes for a prosperous 2020 were shot soon after the turn of the year when COVID-19 reached America’s shores. As stores are allowed to reopen, merchants are searching for ways to recoup losses incurred when they were forced to shut down to try and keep the virus at bay.
Many of these small business owners are the same one who have sponsored youth programs, events at the C.L. Hoover Opera House, fundraisers, the Christmas lights and more, said Mike Spohn, one of the organizers of the Junction City Business Scavenger Hunt.
“They’ve gotten hit up over the years so many times and they’ve always been out there to support everybody else,” he said.
While searching for a way to help small businesses recover from the shutdown, Spohn said he recalled an initiative a friend of his in Tennessee took following a tornado which ravaged that community.
“(The question was) how can we support our local communities — especially small businesses — without asking them to donate something,” he said. “A small group of us, all anonymously, got together and we’ve come up with a $600 cash prize. We’re doing all the legwork and it doesn’t cost the businesses anything.”
From there the Junction City Small Business Scavenger Hunt was developed. It starts June 10 and runs through June 23. The winner of the $600 is expected to be announced on June 24.
How it works
Participating businesses will have a sign with a QR code on it set up. When people who have preregistered go into the business, they use their phone to scan the code. Each code is worth a different number of points. At the end of the two weeks the person with the most points will win $600. The points for each location were randomly selected.
The shop owners will develop their own requirement for people to scan the code.
“We’re leaving it up to each individual business — whether they have to make a purchase, whether they just come in and have a conversation, whatever (the merchant) wants to do,” Spohn said. “We want this to basically just support the small businesses and drive foot traffic.”
Businesses can also combine the scavenger hunt with their own promotions.
Stephanie Thomas, co-owner of Thomas Mini Farm, 300 Golf Dr., said she signed up because it is an opportunity for people to learn about what they offer. People who stop by will not only be able to scan the QR code, but will also receive a free tomato plant until the plants are gone.
“At this point we have so many to spare and they have not sold as fast as we had hoped they would,” she said. “They have got to get in the ground. Some of them already have tomatoes and they are still in four-inch pots. I would way rather give them away then throw them away.”
Participants can go back to each business every 24 hours and get another scan. Once registered every time they scan a QR code, their tally is automatically updated. They will also be able to see how many points they have earned.
“A couple times a week — on the Facebook page — we’ll post a leaderboard,” he said.
Toward the end of the two weeks they will not post how many points the leaders have, but will post who they are.
To register, see a map of participating merchants and to learn more go to www.facebook.com/JCSmallBizSH/
For the merchant
The scavenger hunt is designed to do more than just promote foot traffic.
Spohn said they are creating a Facebook group for the business owners who sign up to provide a place where people can share ideas and learn from each other. Part of that will require a more robust move to increased use of technology for marketing purposes.
“We need to make sure our businesses are viable in what’s going to be the post COVID-19 era,” he said. “This is an education piece as well for our business owners. If we can share that with them and they have that knowledge that (their) reach isn’t just Junction City, your sign out front doesn’t say you only sell in Junction City, Kansas — how else can you market online.”
He hopes the Facebook page will help people learn ways to increase marketing and expand a customer their base.
Businesses can register at https://bit.ly/JCSHBusiness or by calling Spohn at 785-210-6155.
He said he hopes people will give the small businesses the support they need as they open up.
“They’re really the backbone of what we do,” Spohn said. “We celebrate life in so many different ways, whether it be Sundown Salute or parades or Santa coming in … Our small businesses are what make a lot of those things happen. And without them, you know, it’d be a pretty sad community.”
