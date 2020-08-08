After the unofficial results of Tuesday's Primary Election were published, Brad Scholz emerged as the winner of the District 1 County Commissioner seat he has been occupying since December of 2019. Scholz came away with 430 votes over Todd Godfrey's 353 and Mike Rhodes' 302.
"I am grateful for the trust that my constituency has placed in me with regard to how the primary turned out," he said. "Like most people I wish there would have been more voter turnout."
Geary County had a voter turnout of 19.16% — 23.29% of Democratic voters and 34.72% Republican voters.
Scholz praised his opponents and the campaign they ran.
"I think all of the candidates did a good job of stating their platform and supporting it," he said. "I think our relationship was good through the entire primary. Even though we did not agree on some things and debated those ideas or views none of us became hostile toward the other and none of us attacked the other either publicly or in private. I appreciate their desire to be involved in County government and I feel both of them love their community as much as I do."
He said he wants voters to know that he wants Geary County to be a place where they can afford to live.
"Our community absolutely needs to have a hospital but we have to ensure we do not find ourselves in the same situation where it was failing due to the way it was managed," Scholz said. "There needs to be a plan for oversight so that we do not ask the taxpayers in the future for a bailout because we did not take the time to avoid making the same mistakes we made in the past. I pledge to be active not only in Junction City but also in the rural areas outside of Junction City. Milford and the Milford township and other rural areas deserve a voice also."
The results from the primary will become official Aug. 13 when the Commission of County Canvassers meets. Soon after that meeting, a local candidates list will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.