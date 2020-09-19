Geary County school board members approved the purchase of 780 iPads at a cost not to exceed $302,094 during Thursday’s special board meeting.
The purchase takes the place of a previously approved lease agreement.
“We had some concerns about the way the lease was worded,” Karl DeArmond, Chief Information Officer told board members.
The technology department has the funding in its existing budget to buy them outright, he said. Some of the funds will come from the $200,000 the department was allocated from CARES funding from the state to help with COVID-19 relief.
“It won’t cover all of it, but it will make a good dent,” he said. “The rest of it will come from my budget.”
The purchase will include an iPad case and a three-year warranty, which covers accidental damage and if the battery goes under 80% health.
Board members also considered the proposals of three companies to assist the district with developing a strategic plan.
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said board members had previously received the proposals and had an opportunity to grade them. According to the board agenda, the intention was to choose a company and begin getting them on board with the district planning.
The next step would have been to invite the approved agency to board retreat to begin discussions and interviews of BOE members.
The discussion that followed included questioning the need for hiring an outside agency
“For years we did not have a strategic plan but our main strategic plan was to hire this man over here,” said board member Anwar Khoury gesturing to superintendent Eggleston. “That’s his main job to come in and evaluate the district. I don’t think we have given him enough time yet …to really access everything … we hired him to be the strategic planner for the whole district.”
Board member Sarah Talley explained the difference between what the superintendent’s job is and the responsibility of creating a strategic plan.
“It’s not just Dr. Eggleston’s plan,” she said. “When you have a strategic plan, you make a commitment as a team and you say ‘this is our plan’ not just the board’s but there is a whole plethora of people who come forward and buy into that. When you make it one person’s plan and someone doesn’t like it and they have enough influence … they undermine that plan.”
Board members also questioned the vetting process and the gap in the proposed fees, one came in at $2,000 while the other two were $60,000 and $72,500.
“We need references from other districts before I can give my true vote,” Khoury said.
After the discussion board members agreed to submit questions they have in writing and invite a representative of each agency to attend in person or virtually the next board meeting.
