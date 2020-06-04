Although COVID-19 has not disappeared, the county moved another step forward in opening up and will allow children to use playground equipment.
Scott Clark, Unified School District 475, director of emergency management, said people still need to use caution.
“People should understand that we have no way of testing to know if there are any germs on these pieces of playground equipment,” he said. “There’s no guarantee that something doesn’t live for a while on the metal or plastic after someone who possibly had COVID-19 touched it.”
He wants people to still use the proper precautions to protect themselves and anyone around them who are vulnerable.
With the playground equipment available to use, district staff started making their rounds to conduct their annual in-depth inspection. Every summer a thorough inspection is done and followed up each semester with a maintenance and safety check.
Chipper Cooper, USD 475 safety security technician and Eva Pearson, safety and security liaison inspected the equipment at Westwood Elementary School Tuesday afternoon. They inspected every bolt and screw — every chain and opening.
“We look for things like pinch points, bolts that are missing or loose, loose pieces of equipment,” Cooper said. “There’s a whole procedure we go through that looks for things that can gouge eye, hang strings on hoodies and everything like that.”
They follow strict federal guidelines and safety standards, he said. Should he find something that needs repairs, he will submit a work order then go back out and inspect it again.
“Our maintenance department is usually really good, especially when it comes to playground equipment,” he said. “They’ll try and get out that day — I’ve never seen (a work-order) go over two days.”
If the damage appears significant and can cause immediate harm to a child, the piece of equipment is barricaded and closed until the fix is made. If need be, it will be removed.
Safety is paramount, he said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 200,000 children are treated each year for playground accidents. More than 20,000 of those are for traumatic brain injuries, including concussion. About 56% are fractures and contusions/abrasions.
According to the CDC there were 40 deaths associated with playground equipment from 2001 through 2008. Most of those, 68%, were due to strangulation while 15% were from falls.
Among the potential dangers Cooper was looking for were areas that a string from a hoody or other clothing could get caught on. He also measured out openings. All openings have to be either too small for the body to go through or large for the entire child, including the head, to go through.
