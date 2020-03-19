Cecilia Witmer, center, receives one of the community meal packs prepared by volunteers at the United Way of Junction City-Geary County while her children pick up a lunch and breakfast Tuesday at Junction City Middle School. The Geary County School District USD 475 schools in partnership with community members are handing out bagged lunches and a sack breakfast from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday for children ages 1-18. The children must be present at time of pickup to receive a meal.