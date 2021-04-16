Two outstanding Geary County 4-H members have recently been selected to receive scholarships available through the Geary County 4-H program. The recipients were selected based on involvement in the 4-H program and outstanding leadership and citizenship shown to 4-H, school, and the community. Lindsey Ascher from the Brookside 4-H Club was selected to receive the $1,000 Flint Hills Preservation Coalition Scholarship, the $1,000 Paul B. and Clara B. Gwin 4-H Scholarship, and a $1,000 Ray and Nellie Smith 4-H Scholarship. Ascher is the daughter of Kevin and Jeannette Ascher. Kaitlyn Butler from the Lyon Creek 4-H Club was selected to receive the $2,000 Ralph E. Dietrich College Scholarship and a $1,000 Ray and Nellie Smith 4-H Scholarship. Butler is the daughter of David and Karla Butler.

