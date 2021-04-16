Two outstanding Geary County 4-H members have recently been selected to receive scholarships available through the Geary County 4-H program. The recipients were selected based on involvement in the 4-H program and outstanding leadership and citizenship shown to 4-H, school, and the community. Lindsey Ascher from the Brookside 4-H Club was selected to receive the $1,000 Flint Hills Preservation Coalition Scholarship, the $1,000 Paul B. and Clara B. Gwin 4-H Scholarship, and a $1,000 Ray and Nellie Smith 4-H Scholarship. Ascher is the daughter of Kevin and Jeannette Ascher. Kaitlyn Butler from the Lyon Creek 4-H Club was selected to receive the $2,000 Ralph E. Dietrich College Scholarship and a $1,000 Ray and Nellie Smith 4-H Scholarship. Butler is the daughter of David and Karla Butler.
4-H Scholarship Recipients Selected
- By Ginger D. Kopfer Geary County K-State Research & Extension
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Wallet lost in 1960 will be returned to original owner’s son after turning up during renovation of Tanzillo’s Barbershop
- Parents voice concerns about Sheridan pilot calendar during public comment
- Kansas State Polytechnic professor uses sabbatical to gain hands-on experiences to share with students
- Culinary collective opens new restaurant in Milford area with multiple restaurants under one roof
- Search for new JCHS principal, upcoming downtown events highlighted at MAC meeting
- Aging Well receives cornerstone contribution from Bramlage Family Foundation
- Lady Jay soccer wins second-straight with shutout of Highland Park
- Binga’s opens Junction City restaurant
- Boil Water Advisory Issued for McPherson County Rural Water District No. 1, McPherson County.
- Kansas Gas Service Raises Awareness of Financial Assistance for Customers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.