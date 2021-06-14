Army veteran and registered dietitian Maria McConville, spouse of Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville, visited Junction City High School on Thursday to tour the new facility and talk with district personnel about the benefits it will bring to the students, as well as the unique academic structure of the high school’s four career academies: Freshman Success Academy, Fine Arts and Human Services Academy, Business Information and Technology Academy, and Science Engineering and Technology Academy.
With five schools located on Fort Riley, over 50% of Geary County Schools USD 475’s student population is military-affiliated, enabling many benefits for the district and its students.
“The Army is huge, they enabled this,” said David Wild, chief operations officer for the district, regarding the new high school. “It would never have happened without the relationship that the district has with the Army, and that’s not overlooked.”
McConville was led on a tour by SJCF Architecture Head Architect Malcolm Watkins around the 437,000-square-foot facility, which has separate wings for each career academy that reflect specific needs for that subject. This week, staff began transporting items from the current high school facility to the new facility.
“What an amazing experience all students, including our military children, will have at this new school,” McConville said. “The design structure is very inviting and perfectly planned; it takes all student’s interests into consideration.”
The school is planned to open on the first day of school on Aug. 11, with the understanding some construction work may still be ongoing, but safely secured and isolated. This may include the late additions to the project, the orchestra, and multi-purpose rooms, as well as the installation of ceiling baffles, exterior window shades, landscaping, and other non-critical items.
