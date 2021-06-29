WACO, Texas (June 28, 2021) - Baylor University celebrated more than 7,500 graduates of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 during six in-person commencement ceremonies May 6-8 at McLane Stadium on the banks of the Brazos River.
President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the outdoor ceremonies that honored nearly 2,800 spring 2021 Baylor graduates, as well as more than 4,700 May, August and December 2020 graduates, whose ceremonies were canceled or held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commencement ceremonies also were the first held outdoors at Baylor since May 27, 1955, when graduation was held in what was then called Baylor Stadium (later renamed Floyd Casey Stadium).
"Amidst all the change in our stude nts' lives, one thing hasn't changed. They are all Baylor Bears. They are united by that shared experience, and they have something to celebrate together," Livingstone said. "It's a unique time of life, and one worth celebrating our graduates' hard work and accomplishments to the fullest-even if that celebration was delayed for a year."
Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor's 12 colleges and schools presented degree candidates for the recommendation of undergraduate degrees. More than 60 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.
As a national Christian research university, Baylor's mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-med icine, music and computer science, along with 79 master's programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the J.D.), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.
Baylor's Illuminate strategic plan - building on the University's historic strengths and strategically investing in new areas of research and service - has Baylor on the path to R1 recognition as America's preeminent Christian research university while addressing the world's most meaningful challenges.
With a student-to-faculty ratio of 15 to 1, Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus through graduation. The University's vibrant campus life also includes more than 300 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference. For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu.
