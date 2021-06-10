CONCORDIA – Cloud County Community College (CCCC) has announced the names of students on the Spring 2021 President’s List. To be named to the President’s List, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and earned a semester grade point average of 3.9-4.0.
- Katie Dancer of Junction City, KS
- Wilfry Escobar of Junction City, KS
- Zachery Ferris of Chapman, KS
- Katie Kidwell of Junction City, KS
- Kevin Mills of Chapman, KS
- Cassandra Moore of Junction City, KS
- Meilene Santiago of Junction City, KS
- Courtney Strahl of Junction City, KS
- Cassandra Torres of Junction City, KS
- David Weiss of Junction City, KS
- Aleeya Williams of Junction City, KS
Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas and is coordinated by the Kansas Board of Regents. CCCC’s service area encompasses a 12-county area primarily in north central Kansas with its two physical campuses in Concordia and Junction City.
