Cloud County Community College commencement activities are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14 in Arley Bryant Gymnasium on the Concordia campus. The event will recognize 246 graduates from the Concordia and Geary County campuses and outreach locations.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all graduates participating in the ceremony were provided two guest tickets. The ceremony will not be open to the public. It will be streamed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCiWr71vnEGWLZtEMFVh4iQ. The link will be available on the college website at www.cloud.edu under “Latest News,” and on social media.
Graduates and their guests are invited to a reception prior to commencement in the T-Bird Café on the Concordia campus from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday.
The nurses’ pinning ceremony will be at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium. Like the graduation ceremony, seating will be limited. Nurse graduates have received their allotment of tickets. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Nursing Department’s Facebook page (Cloud County Community College Nursing Program).
The Distinguished Alumni Award of the Year will be presented to Bruce Dyson, a 1979 graduate of Cloud County.
While at Cloud, Dyson was president of the Student Senate, and a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Delta Psi Omega, and Great Society. He also served on the volunteer team known as Thialfis, which greeted visitors and gave campus tours. He also met his wife, Pam (Meyer) while a student at Cloud.
After Cloud County, he attended Kansas State University, and then joined Southwestern Bell (now AT&T) after graduating. Dyson spent his entire career with the same company, supervising telephone installers, managing the warehouse and procurement processes, accounts payable teams, and sales. He retired from AT&T and he and his wife Pam now reside in Spring Hill, Tenn.
Dyson joined the Cloud County Community College Foundation Board in 2020, and serves on the investment and policy committees. He is also the first board member to volunteer to be on the scholarship review committee.
Student speakers will include Kelee Siebold, Concordia campus Student Senate president, and Raven Smith, Geary County campus Student Senate President.
