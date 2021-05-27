CONCORDIA (05/26/2021) — The following local Cloud County Community College students completed degree requirements:
Darold Barber of Junction City, KS — Associate of Arts
Arianna Bowser of Junction City, KS — Associate of Arts
Miranda Brecht of Junction City, KS — Associate of Science
Arielle Cale of Junction City, KS — Associate of Arts
Brandon Colston of Junction City, KS — Associate of Science
Brenda Davis of Junction City, KS — Associate of Applied Science
James Denton of Junction City, KS — Associate of Arts
Jenna Erickson of Chapman, KS — Associate of Science
Jaelyn Hall of Junction City, KS — Associate of General Studies
Janet Iopu of Junction City, KS — Associate of Science
Zakari Lantz of Junction City, KS — Associate of Science
LaShinique Pleas of Junction City, KS — Associate of Science
Kilee Shuck of Junction City, KS — Associate of Arts
Joseph Smith of Junction City, KS — Associate of Science
Maram Soden of Junction City, KS — Associate of Science
Beate Stephens of Junction City, KS — Associate of Arts
Autumn Stimson of Fort Riley, KS — Associate of Applied Science
Students completing the degree requirements were conferred degrees following the 2021 Commencement ceremony.
Cloud County Community College (CCCC) is one of 26 public two-year community and technical colleges in Kansas and is coordinated by the Kansas Board of Regents. CCCC’s service area encompasses a 12-county area primarily in north central Kansas with its two physical campuses in Concordia and Junction City.
