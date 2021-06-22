Cloud County Community College’s Geary County campus will be host to the first ever Tech Day on Wednesday, July 21.
The free event, at the Junction City campus, will be from 4-6 p.m., and will highlight a number of Cloud County’s technical-focused programs. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Nursing, Pharmacy Technician, Allied Health (Certified Nurse Aide and Certified Medication Aide), Emergency Medical Technician, Renewable Energy, CDL, Early Childhood Education, Business, and Criminal Justice.
“We are excited to showcase our campus and programs for the Junction City and Geary County community,” said Jennifer Zabokrtsky, Director of the Geary County Campus. “We can’t wait to give people an opportunity to learn about everything we have to offer here, especially our technical programs.”
The event will give people an opportunity to learn about Cloud’s newest offerings in the Junction City area – the expansion of the associate degree in nursing program, a 16-credit hour CDL/truck driving certificate, as well as online certificates for sUAS (drone) pilot, wind energy, and pharmacy technician.
Several departments will be represented as well, including Admissions, Academic Support Services, Financial Aid and Veteran’s Affairs, Workforce Development, and Youth Services and Adult Education. The Junction City/Manhattan Workforce Center will also be in attendance.
Tours of campus will be available, along with food, yard games, and giveaways. Attendees can also fill out a bingo card by visiting all the booths and be entered into a drawing for a $500 scholarship.
“If you’ve never been on our campus, or it’s been a few years, come see us on July21,” Zabokrtsky said. “We can’t wait to see you and let you in on all that we have going on at the Geary County campus!”
For more information, contact Zabokrtsky at 800.729.5101, ext. 723, or by email at jzabokrtsky@cloud.edu.
