MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine has presented more than $170,000 in scholarship awards to its graduating seniors, recognizing their academic, clinical, leadership and professional accomplishments.
“It was a challenging year and our new graduates demonstrated commitment, sacrifice and discipline in completing their clinical training program,” said Bonnie Rush, dean of the college. “I’m confident they are well-prepared to succeed as the next generation of veterinarians. We are so proud of the Class of 2021.”
The following graduates, all of whom just earned their Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from K-State, earned awards from the College of Veterinary Medicine:
Meghan Lancaster, Merck Veterinary Award and Paul and Phyllis Curd Memorial Award, and Taylor Williams, Kind Touch Award, both from Andover; Izabella Carmona, Chapman, Dr. Wayne and Druecillia Burch Memorial Award; Lena Fernkopf, Circleville, Dr. J. Sidney Michum Memorial Award and Wempe-Luckeroth Family Award; Ashley Broxterman, Frankfort, Dr. Wayne and Druecillia Burch Memorial Award and Dr. R.R. and Karen Domer Award; Karissa Severud, Hutchinson, Dr. Joseph A. Bogue Memorial Award, Dr. James and Terry Carpenter Scholarship in Excellence in Zoo, Wildlife and/or Exotics Award and Paul and Phyllis Curd Memorial Award.
From Manhattan: Hayley Barkoviak, Melba Cornwell Budge Memorial Award and Mellenthin-Chapman Award; Jared Bourek, Dr. Harry D. and Alberta F. Anthony Award and RC Dillman Award; Laura Constance, Dr. O.M. Franklin Memorial Epidemiology and Public Health Award and Dr. Jody Johnson Veterinary Medical Leadership Award; Jacqueline Janes, ACVIM Clinical Excellence Award and Dr. and Mrs. Nelson S. Mayo Memorial Equine Award; Katelynn Kehl, Dr. Wayne and Druecillia Burch Memorial Award and Chris Gruber Memorial Scholarship in Veterinary Medicine; Shannon Kellish, Pet Tribute Student Award; Skylar Koll, Kind Touch Award; Nicholas Mockus, Kansas City Veterinary Medical Radiology Association Award; Samantha Moon, Mellenthin-Chapman Award; Breanna Potter, Stephen White Scholarship; Anna Richard, Abbott Animal Health-Veterinary Emergency Critical Care Society Award; Isabelle Soga, Dennis A. Evans Memorial Award; Arlen Stoller, Society for Theriogenology-Proficiency in Theriogenology Award, Dr. Jay Richard Olson Memorial Award and Dr. Don Spangler Memorial Award; Patrick Snyder, Dr. Wayne and Druecillia Burch Memorial Award and Military Appreciation Award; Lydia Thomsen, Paul and Phyllis Curd Memorial Award; Bridgette Wilson, Military Appreciation Award; and Brittany Yehling, Marie Mohr Memorial Award.
Danielle Goering, McPherson, Merck Veterinary Award, Dr. Wayne and Druecillia Burch Memorial Award, Paul and Phyllis Curd Memorial Award, Donald and Marilyn Trotter Award and Military Appreciation Award; Danielle DePriest, Dr. Glenn Ray Teagarden Memorial Award, and Brianna Parenti, Dr. Wayne and Druecillia Burch Memorial Award, both from Ottawa; Gemma Isermann, Rossville, Dr. John and Mary Jo Cortelyou Rust Avian Pathology Award; Jared Heiman, Summerfield, Merck Veterinary Award, Dr. Wayne and Druecillia Burch Memorial Award and Douglas Hoppas Memorial Award; Braxton Butler, Virgil, Dr. A.D. and Nadine Apley Veterinary Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.