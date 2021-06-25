HAYS – A total of 2,547 students completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2021 term.
Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 544 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 1,957 bachelor’s degrees, and 46 associate degrees. Of those, 49 students graduated with two degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.
FHSU does not release degree lists until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.
Graduates are arranged alphabetically by home county, city, and ZIP. Graduates from other states are listed alphabetically by state, city, and ZIP. International students are listed by country and city.
GEARY
Fort Riley (66442): Samantha Mae Hublick, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
Elizabeth A. McPhearson, a Master of Science in education administration.
Junction City (66441): Jaden Patrick Bradney, a Bachelor of Science in health and human performance (recreation and sport management).
Candice Victoria Haines, a Bachelor of General Studies (education).
Aryus Rashawn Jones, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
Gena Ann Olson, a Master of Science in counseling (clinical mental health).
Lauren Renee Simmons, a Master of Science in counseling (school).
Lara George Strauss, a Master of Science in instructional technology.
DICKINSON
Abilene (67410): McKenna Ann Duffy, a Bachelor of Science in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).
Stephen Paul Gray, a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
Marie Elizabeth Haycook, a Doctor of Nursing Practice.
Kelsey Lynn Jones, a Bachelor of Science in biology (health professions).
Kelsey Trower, a Bachelor of Science in education (early childhood unified).
Makayla Leann Wassenberg, a Master of Science in health and human performance.
Jessica Anne Younkman, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Chapman (67431): Brittni Ann Gillespie, a Master of Science in special education (high incidence).
Kristine Betsy Gugler, a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Sadie Lynae Selenke, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Herington (67449): Amanda Danielle Barnes, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.
Tate William Becker, a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business.
Solomon (67480): Nate S. Seidl, a Master of Science in counseling (school).
Woodbine (67492): Jaryth Michael Barten, a Bachelor of Arts in communication and a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership.
The complete list of spring 2021 graduates of Fort Hays State University can be viewed at: https://www.fhsu.edu/news/2021/06/fort-hays-state-university-announces-spring-2021-graduates
