Kids ages one to 18 can eat free this summer as part of Geary County Schools USD 475’s 2021 Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program.
Staff will be serving a to-go lunch for the current day, as well as breakfast for the next day, in meal bags at the following sites: Grandview Elementary School; Lincoln Elementary School (near the public pool and the park); Seitz Elementary School; Spring Valley Elementary School; and Westwood Elementary School.
The program begins June 7 and runs through July 30. The to-go bags will be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
More information on the menus for the 2021 Summer Breakfast and Lunch Program can be found on the district’s website. You can also contact Shelly Gunderson, director of child nutrition, at michelle.gunderson@usd475.org for more information.
