Geary County Schools USD 475 will offer children ages one to 18 free meals during the months of June and July.
Staff will serve meals at Spring Valley Elementary, Westwood Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Seitz Elementary, and Grandview Elementary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“Hopefully no matter where they live, they will have good access to the summer lunch program,” Director of Child Nutrition Shelly Gunderson said.
Kids will have the option to pick up lunch for the current day, as well as breakfast for the following day.
“Unlike other years, they’ll be able to get breakfast and lunch,” Gunderson said. “Usually, they can only get lunch.”
No paperwork is needed to pick up a meal, however, if a parent or guardian wishes to pick up a meal without the child, they must let the district know by contacting Gunderson at 785-717-4061.
