Representatives from Geary County Schools USD 475, Junction City, SJCF Architecture, and Hutton construction held a recent meeting to kickoff plans for the final inspection of the new Junction City High School. Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. William McKannay was also in attendance.
Inspections for the high school will begin in May and continue into the month of July. Junction City submitted its inspection checklist, so the update focused on the timeline for final inspections, with the objective being to have the school ready for beneficial occupancy when school begins in early August.
There is much to be accomplished in the coming weeks, according to Geary County Schools USD 475 Chief Operations Officer David Wild. The city’s Code Enforcement Division has observed the construction of the school for months, so there should not be any surprises during the final inspections. The meeting attendees also discussed critical life, health, and safety inspection items deemed essential to a timely school opening.
“From the onset of the project, the city has made it known that it intended to use the high school project to raise its inspection standards and retain its inspection staff,” Wild said. “There have been a series of meetings to ensure the partnership is strong and mutual understanding is achieved.”
The Hutton team is now working to have the facility ready for use when final inspections by the city are completed in late July. The district asked the city to consider granting beneficial occupancy, a normal industry practice that allows for the opening of a new facility while some minor construction continues.
With that request in mind, the Hutton team continues to focus on completing the academic areas of the facility with an understanding that completion of late additions to the project, such as the multipurpose room and orchestra rooms, are not critical to the opening of the school. These areas can be properly secured, and work may continue while school is still in session, like the recent gymnasiums added to Eisenhower Elementary School and Westwood Elementary School.
