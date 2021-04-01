Geary County Schools USD 475 is soliciting proposals for the Junction City High School facilities and/or land from parties who may be interested in its acquisition.
The facility is scheduled to be decommissioned following the opening of a new high school in the fall of 2021.
“The district issued the old high school Request for Proposal as an ‘Open Continuous’ announcement so that it might be available until such time as the Board of Education accepts an offer,” said Chief Operations Officer David Wild.
The high school, athletics facilities, and adjacent Deever Administration Center building are located on 31.26 acres of land at West Ninth Street and Eisenhower Drive in Junction City, Kansas. The high school consists of 258,186 square feet of building space with an additional 21,572 square feet in the Deever building. Athletic facilities include one football field and stadium, two practice fields, six tennis courts, and two gymnasiums.
Interested parties are advised to contact Mr. Wild at 785-717-4000 or davidwild@usd475.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.