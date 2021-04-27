Geary County Schools USD 475 will offer educational opportunities for their students this summer. The Early Childhood Center, Eisenhower Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School, Grandview Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School, Junction City Middle School, H.D. Karns, Fort Riley Middle School and Junction City High School will all offer these opportunities.
Details for each are listed below.
Early Childhood Center
Summer Literacy Program
June 7 to 25 from 7:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be served. No transportation will be provided.
Child Find Screenings
June 29, July 13, and July 20
No meals or transportation will be provided. Families can enroll by going to www.ecc.usd475.org and clicking on New Enrollment.
Kindergarten to Fifth Grade
Elementary Summer School Camp
June 7 to 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Eisenhower Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School and Grandview Elementary School.
Breakfast and lunch will be served, and transportation will be provided. More information can be found by clicking here.
USD 475 wants to allow this opportunity to as many students as possible, so if you wish to enroll please contact your child’s school.
21st Century
June 7 to 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Washington Elementary School, Westwood Elementary School, Grandview Elementary School and Seitz Elementary School.
Lunch will be served, and transportation will be provided.
Junction City Middle School
Summer School
June 7 to 25. Session 1 will be from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Session 2 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Breakfast and lunch will be served, and transportation will be provided.
Transition Program
Designed to support incoming sixth grade students with the transition to middle school and will focus on procedural changes such as lockers, schedules, and class offerings.
July 12 to 15 in four sessions:
• Session 1: July 12 to 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Session 2: July 12 to 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
• Session 3: July 14 to 15, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
• Session 4: July 14 to 15, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
No meals or transportation will be provided.
H.D. Karns Innovations Academy
High School Innovations Program
June 7 to July 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
No transportation or meals will be provided.
Seventh and Eighth Grade Magnet Program
July 12 to 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Lunch will be served, and no transportation will be provided.
Fort Riley Middle School
Summer School
June 7 to 25. Session 1 will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Session 2 from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Transportation will be provided, and meals being served is to be determined.
Transition Program
Designed to support incoming sixth grade students with the transition to middle school and will focus on procedural changes such as lockers, schedules, and class offerings.
July 12 to 15 in four sessions:
• July 12 to 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• July 12 to 13 from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
• July 14 to 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• July 14 to 15 from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
No meals or transportation will be provided.
Junction City High School
Summer School
June 14 to July 16 at the H.D. Karns Innovations Academy. Session 1 will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. and Session 2 from 10:05 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
No transportation will be provided. Meals will be served at Lincoln Elementary at 11:30 a.m. for the students if they wish to have them.
Early Graduation
Designed to allow students the opportunity to take classes in the summer to graduate early, providing them opportunities to enlist in the armed forces, attend college, or enter the labor market sooner.
June 14 to July 23 at the H.D. Karns Innovations Academy from 8:00 a.m. to noon.
No transportation will be provided. Meals will be served at Lincoln Elementary at 11:30 a.m. for the students if they wish to have them.
Please contact your child’s school for more information regarding the summer educational opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.