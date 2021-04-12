Command Sergeant Major of the Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division Raymond Harris toured the new Junction City High School as led by Hutton Construction on Friday, alongside Geary County Schools USD 475 officials, Board of Education members, and members of the Fort Riley community.
Harris and the other visitors were able to see the progress made of the $129 million, 437,000 square foot project since its groundbreaking in April of 2019, as well as learn about the unique academia the high school offers with the four career academies: Freshman Success Academy, Fine Arts and Human Services Academy, Business Information and Technology Academy, and Science Engineering and Technology Academy. The four academies offer 15 different career paths to the students.
“You can see how students will flourish in here. It lends to socializing and collaboration,” Harris said. “Being able to have this type of facility that’s open, that lends to learning, I think will really spark the education passion for our students.”
