The Unified School District 475 Board of Education voted at its Tuesday night meeting to make Merrier Jackson the principal of Junction City High School on a permanent basis.
Jackson had served as JCHS Interim Principal since November of 2020 after then-principal Melissa Sharp was suspended with pay following an incident where she allegedly asked a Muslim student to remove her hijab.
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston confirmed Monday evening that Sharp had resigned of her own accord “a few months back.”
“Basically she submitted the resignation herself,” he said.
Eggleston said there had been no special agreement between Sharp and the district upon her resignation.
“I think everything is pretty much standard,” he said.
USD 475 Human Resources Director Dawn Toomey said Jackson was hired Oct. 26, 2020 as Director of Secondary Education.
Toomey said she was “not at liberty” to divulge the exact date Sharp resigned, if Sharp was making the same amount before her suspension as she was during her suspension, or why the district chose to suspend Sharp with pay as opposed to without.
Jackson’s official role as JCHS’s permanent principal began Wednesday.
“When I look at Ms. Jackson, she’s been a principal I believe 14 years already, has a strong background in school improvement and a great understanding of the role that the master schedule, student achievement, the backgrounds of the teachers — how all that fits in to build a strong program. So (I’m) really excited about her being on the team.”
Jackson is originally from Alabama.
“She had been a principal several years there, worked her way up the district, worked at the state department, and ended up we were able to recruit her to come out here,” Eggleston said.
She came in to assist at JCHS as additional staff for about a week before being chosen as interim principal, according to Eggleston.
USD 475 Board Vice President Jim Schmidt and board member Rina Neal took part in the interview process for the people who applied for the principal position.
“That was a great group of candidates not only locally but also outside of state,” Schmidt said. “We had no doubt in the top three as a committee of what we presented to Dr. Eggleston as we had a great group to select from and I’m very pleased with where we ended up. And there’s no doubt in my mind that we did a thorough process and we’re in a very good position.”
“I think the team did a great job of vetting all of the applicants and narrowed it down to the top ones,” Eggleston said. “I think (Jackson’s) background just sets her apart.”
