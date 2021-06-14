ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This past week, Junction City High School junior Riley Hansen traveled to St. Louis for Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine.
There, Hansen is spending nine days among students from across the nation, exploring her interest in nursing by experiencing real-world examples like following nurses throughout their day and observing a live surgery.
“I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to see what lies ahead for me and what all I have to learn,” Hansen said.
Hansen was nominated to attend the forum by her Success 101 teacher, Tyrek Artley.
“I feel really honored just knowing that my teachers think that I’m ready to do this kind of stuff and that they thought of me when they had the opportunity to give this to someone, one of their students,” Hansen said.
This experience will be beneficial for the rest of Hansen’s career, she said, because it will help her decide what field of medicine she would like to go into and prepare her to receive her certified nursing assistant certification next school year.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Riley Hansen to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president of Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all our programs. At National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace.”
In addition to her studies, Hansen participated in Sophomore Committee, Club 101, Chamber Choir, and J-Steppers this past school year.
