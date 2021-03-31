TOPEKA – Kylie Yaussi, a junior at Junction City High School and U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Cadet, received the Military Order of the World Wars’ Bronze Patrick Henry Medallion for being an outstanding student at the 2020 Great Plains Youth Leadership Conference in Topeka.
Yaussi was presented the award by Richard Hodgson, senior army instructor for Junction City High School U.S. Army JROTC, and Merrier Jackson, interim principal of Junction City High School.
“I’m very proud of Kylie. She has always been a high achiever in our program and school in general, so it wasn’t a big surprise, but I’m very happy for her and proud of her,” said Richard Hodgson, senior army instructor for Junction City High School AJROTC. “She represented JCHS very well.”
Junction City High School typically sends 10 to 12 students to this yearly conference, where they learn about topics such as citizenship, history, government, and free enterprise in the students.
“They also encourage teamwork as the students are grouped with other students they haven’t met before and have to complete a group project, plus some other team building activities,” Hodgson said.
The 2021 conference has been postponed to potentially the fall, and Hodgson plans to bring students who wish to participate.
