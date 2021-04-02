Since the groundbreaking in April of 2019, the construction of the new Junction City High School has made incredible progress.
The school is 437,000 square feet and includes athletic facilities and fields. It will be able to hold 1,800 students, with different areas of the building dedicated to the four career academies: Freshman Success Academy, Fine Arts and Human Services Academy, Business Information and Technology Academy, and Science Engineering and Technology Academy.
“These academies will provide 15 career pathways,” Chief Operations Officer David Wild said.
The construction of the high school has been split into three zones, with the first being nearly completed. This zone includes the Freshman Success Academy, Science Engineering and Technology Academy, and Business Information and Technology Academy.
“Total cost of the project to date is $128 million, which includes the development of Blue Jay Way and Munson Road,” Wild said. “Hutton Construction is the prime contractor and has used 65 subcontractors and approximately 40 suppliers. 28 months from groundbreaking to completion.”
Construction is planned to be completed in the summer of 2021.
“Due to a possible change in the school calendar, the district is looking at a possible soft opening in August with a dedication ceremony to be held in the early fall,” Wild said.
