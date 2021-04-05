After an unfortunate cancellation last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Junction City High School Junior Class Sponsors have set a date for the 2021 prom.
The theme will be Secret Garden, and will take place outside of the high school on May 15 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
“We are super excited about announcing that prom will be scheduled for May 15, 2021,” Junior Class Sponsor Bridget Oliver said. “When we had to cancel last year, it really hit us hard.”
Masks will be required, and the prom will only be open to eligible seniors and juniors, with no underclassman or out-of-district guests allowed.
“Even though there will still be safety expectations for everyone to follow, we know prom is just the thing to brighten up the school year,” Oliver said.
Seniors do not have to pay to attend, and juniors can attend for $20.
The sponsors organizing the prom are working closely with Geary County health officials to ensure the event is as safe as possible for the students, and as they continue to do so more information will be released.
