Elyse Nguyen, a senior at Junction City High School, has been accepted into Yale University for the fall of 2021.
Upon her acceptance, Nguyen also received an $83,000 scholarship to help cover housing, tuition, and travel, which totals about $86,000, according to Nguyen.
“First thing I did was ran out to my parents and started screaming, ‘I got into Yale,’” Nguyen said regarding finding out she had been accepted. “It felt so surreal, it took me a few seconds to realize I actually got in, that’s my name on the letter.”
The student council president plans to study biomedical engineering at Yale.
“I’ve always had an interest in engineering because I’ve always liked to design, invent, be innovative and with biomedical engineering, I also get to include the biology side of that because I also have a big passion for medicine and life sciences,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen has been with Geary County Schools USD 475 since prekindergarten.
“I owe so much to this school district and being in a small community that I could make better connections with people who would end up helping me so much,” Nguyen said. “I felt like I had more opportunities that I could take advantage of.”
Nguyen hopes to be able to return to Geary County following her time at Yale University, using what she learned to help improve the community.
Geary County Schools USD 475 congratulates Nguyen for this significant achievement and looks forward to seeing the accomplishments she will continue to make.
