As construction continues to flourish on the new Junction City High School, eight sophomores had the opportunity to tour the new, 437,000-square-foot facility.
Kylee Lightle, Grace Welsh, John Huston, Mariah Wyche, Ava Deguzman, Veda Howell, Andrew Lashure and Ramone Newey were some of the first in their class to see the new school.
“We’re really thankful for the work that they put in to do this for the kids and the generations to come,” Deguzman said.
The students were most excited for the updates to the Fine Arts Department, including the auditorium space, band, orchestra and choir rooms, and art rooms.
“We need the bigger space,” Lashure said.
Additionally, the new gyms, complexes and football field piqued the interest of many of the students during the tour.
“I’m excited for all the gyms, and I’m excited to see the new complexes and how they change them,” Howell said.
The students said they were surprised by the overall design of the school, expecting it to not have the modernistic feel in which it does.
“It can definitely help with the mood and with things being easier to recognize and being brighter,” Lightle said. “It could help with mental health and just increase activity in the room.”
Construction is planned to be completed in the summer of 2021.
