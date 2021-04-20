Junction City High School will hold an in-person graduation ceremony for the 146th Graduating Class of Junction City High School on Sunday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. at Al Simpler Stadium for all 320 graduating students.
Each graduate will be allowed five guests, and wristbands will be distributed at graduation practice on May 28. Every guest, including infants and toddlers, must have a wristband to attend the ceremony.
“This is the way that we can ensure every graduate gets the representation or the family support at this event, whether it be indoor or outdoor,” Senior Class Sponsor Dana Wiegand said.
Handicapped seating and accommodations will be facilitated, and further information regarding that will be sent to families from the school.
If inclement weather occurs, the ceremony will instead be in Shenk Gymnasium located inside Junction City High School. Due to safety restrictions, the graduation will take place in two separate ceremonies if it is to be held inside the gymnasium. Students whose last name begins with the letter A through K will participate in a ceremony at 4:00 p.m., and students whose last name begins with the letter L through Z will participate in a ceremony at 7:00 p.m. If a student’s last name is hyphenated, they will refer to the letter of the first of their two last names. Each graduate will still be allowed five guests, with every guest needing a wristband to attend. Junction City High School administration will decide regarding an indoor or outdoor ceremony at noon on May 30.
Masks will be required for everyone in attendance, including graduates. The ceremony will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
“Even having these guidelines in place, it will look similar to a graduation but yet it will still be different,” Senior Class Sponsor Ellie Dillon said. “It’s just really important we give these students as much as we possibly can.”
Graduates should arrive no later than one hour before the ceremony.
Senior Class Awards Night will be held at 7:00 p.m. May 26 in the Shenk Gymnasium, and the last day of classes for seniors will be May 27.
For questions, please contact Wiegand at danawiegand@usd475.org or Dillon at marydillon@usd475.org.
