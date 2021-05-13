The Junction City High School Junior Class Sponsors will be holding a public viewing for prom night on Saturday, May 15, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Shenk Gymnasium located in the high school.
This will be the only time parents will be able to come into the school to take photos, and all public is welcome to come to the viewing. Masks will be mandatory.
“Even though there will still be safety expectations for everyone to follow, we know prom is just the thing to brighten up the school year,” Junior Class Sponsor Bridget Oliver said.
The prom will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the high school.
