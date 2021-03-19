MANHATTAN — The College of Business Administration and Global Campus at Kansas State University will offer a free, two-hour webinar from 7-9 p.m. CDT Wednesday, March 31, to introduce the purpose and benefits of Lean Six Sigma.
This presentation, known as the White Belt level, gives an overview of the Lean Six Sigma problem-solving phases, from defining the problem through implementing solutions that are linked to the underlying root causes and delivering improvements that are consistent, reliable and sustainable.
The White Belt level is intended for individuals and organizations just getting started with Lean Six Sigma or wanting to learn more about it.
Registration is also available for upcoming Yellow Belt courses. The May 17-18 training will be online and the Aug. 19-20 training will be on the Manhattan campus. Participation is limited and early registration is encouraged.
Visit the K-State Lean Six Sigma website, conferences.k-state.edu/leansixsigma, to sign up for the free White Belt webinar or to register for an upcoming Yellow Belt course. For more information, contact Debbie Hagenmaier at debbieh@k-state.edu.
