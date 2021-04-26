MANHATTAN — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or NRC, has funded a new Nuclear Engineering Fellowship Program to provide financial support and mentoring to at least three Kansas State University nuclear engineering doctoral students.
Students selected for the four-year, $400,000 program — under the direction of Amir Bahadori, associate professor and Steve Hsu Keystone research scholar in the Alan Levin Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering — will perform research in areas of interest to the NRC.
Collaborators on the project — all K-State associate professors of mechanical and nuclear engineering and Steve Hsu Keystone research scholars — include Walter McNeil, Jeremy Roberts and Hitesh Bindra.
“Fellows will gain a deeper understanding of the present challenges facing nuclear engineering and contribute to solutions for these challenges,” Bahadori said. “They will research topics such as advanced reactor safety and design, low-dose radiobiology and novel neutron transport methods.”
Expected beneficial outcomes of this program include diversification of the nuclear engineering graduate student body at K-State; student completion of doctoral degree programs; publications and conference proceedings; and employment of K-State graduates in the nuclear industry, government agencies and academia.
“Increasing the number of Ph.D. students and Ph.D. graduates through the Nuclear Engineering Fellowship Program will help achieve the goals of K-State 2025 and the Kansas Legislature’s University Engineering Initiative Act,” Bahadori said.
Applications are now being accepted for the program at kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0vo9y5uKOqyxfee.
