MANHATTAN — Three Kansas State University students and one alumna who applied through K-State have been recognized by the Fulbright U.S. Student Program for travel abroad in the next academic year
Kya Crocker, senior in anthropology, Derby, and Cole Wilson, senior in biochemistry, Wichita, are Fulbright award grantees. Geneva Fink, a December 2020 graduate in human development and family science, Chapman, and Lindsay Curl, December 2017 bachelor’s graduate in biology, Bennington, are Fulbright alternates.
The Fulbright programs create international educational exchange opportunities to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Fulbright grant recipients receive round-trip transportation, tuition when applicable and a monthly living stipend for one academic year abroad. Alternates could be named as recipients at any time while the current award period is open.
Crocker will teach English and attend classes in Taiwan. She is currently the head teaching assistant for K-State’s Intro to Biological Anthropology course. She also has served as a student liaison for the Anthropology Club, student representative on the K-State Code of Conduct Review Committee, member of the K-State Marching Band and Cat Band, learning assistant for the School of Rock Cat Community, curatorial assistant for the K-State Archaeological Lab and participated in the K-State Linguistics Anthropology Field School.
In addition to the Fulbright, Crocker was named a Gilman scholar in November 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocker’s Gilman education abroad experience to Spain has been delayed until 2022. Crocker’s other honors include the Heaton Memorial Scholarship, Dunlap Memorial Scholarship, Medallion Scholarship, Memorial Scholarship and Glenn’s Music Jazz Scholarship, as well as earning the K-State First Learning Award. Crocker is the daughter of Willie Crocker II, Waddell, Arizona, and Cherrie Rattana, Derby.
Wilson will travel to Germany to conduct bioengineering and neuroscience research. He is a member Alpha Chi Sigma professional chemistry fraternity and has served as outreach coordinator, reporter and recorder for the organization. While at K-State, Wilson also participated in K-INBRE, or Kansas IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence, and as an Out in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics, or o-STEM, conference attendee. He also works with Timothy Durrett, associate professor in biochemistry and molecular biophysics, researching why different plant enzymes produce different oil products.
Wilson was awarded a Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst, or German Academic Exchange Service, internship in 2019 to Potsdam, Germany. He also was a nominee for the Putnam and Goldwater scholarships. He is the son of John and Julie Wilson, Wichita.
Fink was selected as an alternate to study cultural sociology in the Czech Republic. She was president of the International Buddies program, a member of the President’s Committee on Religion, Spirituality and Nonreligious Diversity, and a mentee in the College of Health and Human Science executive mentorship program. Additional honors include Kansas State University Outstanding Senior Engagement Award, the Kansas State University Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship and the Dickinson County Woodrow and Esther Tyrell Scholarship. She is the daughter of Michael and Toni Fink, Chapman.
Curl was selected as an alternate to study and conduct research in Turkey and Greece regarding microplastic pollution. She is a 2017 K-State graduate. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, Mortar Board National College Senior Honor Society, a K-INBRE undergraduate scholar, founding member and president of the Foundation for International Medical Relief for Children — K-State chapter, and participated in undergraduate research on zebrafish brain development under Thomas Mueller, research assistant professor. She also served as a Peace Corps volunteer to Zambia after graduating from K-State and is currently conducting sea urchin microplastic research in Greece with the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation. Curl will begin graduate school in biology at the University of West Florida this fall. She is the daughter of Lee Ann Fancher and stepdaughter of Jay Varner, both of Bennington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.