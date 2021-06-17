MANHATTAN — In-state students who take both in-person and online classes will pay less under Kansas State University's new 2021-2022 tuition and fees structure.
Approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on June 16, the new tuition and fees schedule eliminates a fee previously assessed on all online courses so that in-state students who choose to take at least one online class in their course load are likely to see an overall decrease in their cost of attending K-State. This allows students more flexibility when building their course schedule and it simplifies the way they are charged for tuition, as they will now be assessed the same base tuition rate across their individual program's course load.
"Our overarching goal in creating this new tuition and fee structure was to make it easier for students to understand their cost of attendance at the university," said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management. "We have eliminated several fees from our structure and established specific tuition and fee rates for campus-based and online programs."
In addition to these changes, the new tuition and fees structure:
• Merges several fees to minimize line items on students' bills, making bills easier to read and cost of attendance easier to estimate.
• Reduces the fee previously known as the campus privilege fee, now renamed the student services fee to more accurately reflect what students gain from their payment.
• Eliminates summer and intersession fees, as well as the K-State Olathe campus fee.
• Eliminates the Global Campus online course fee, which was previously assessed to all online courses.
Students and families can view the 2021-2022 tuition and fee rates online at k-state.edu/costs.
