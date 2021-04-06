MANHATTAN — Game on! Kansas State University's All-University Virtual Open House will be a virtual event this year with events happening over three days: April 8, 9 and 10.
Virtual Open House a great way to learn what K-State has to offer, whether you are a prospective student, parent of a prospective student or even a current student considering a change of major. K-State Virtual Open House is also a chance for the public to discover all that K-State has been up to.
Explore K-State through four tracts: academics — connect with colleges, departments and other students; student life —walk the purple carpet and live like a Wildcat every day; success — check out all K-State campuses and community support services; and entertainment — experience the fun of K-State with virtual games and more.
See the complete agenda for an overview of all the events that include virtual tours, presentations on specific programs and student panels that allow you to interact with current K-State students. Some events require registration so visit k-state.edu/openhouse to save your spot in your selected activities.
Join the students, faculty and staff of Kansas State University at the All-University Virtual Open House to learn about everything K-State offers to ensure student success and make positive changes in the world.
Want a more personalized experience? Fill out the form at k-state.edu/admissions/request-info and K-State will send you information and even arrange a personal tour, whether virtual or in person.
