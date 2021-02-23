MANHATTAN — More than 1,415 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in fall 2020. The graduates are from 87 Kansas counties, 39 states and 32 countries.
The university awarded 1,139 bachelor's degrees, 229 master's degrees, 58 doctorates and five associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
For outstanding academic performance, 209 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 64 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 67 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 78 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
A list of students who have earned degrees and, if applicable, graduation honors from Kansas State University is available at k-state.edu/media/newsreleases/lists/fa20/degrees_gradhonors.html.
Geary
Fort Riley: Rebecca Beal, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services, Cum Laude; Shelby Bolin, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Sara Campbell, Bachelor of Science; Chelsi Mcgregor, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Junction City: Ariana Ahlers, Bachelor of Science in Education, Summa Cum Laude; Elena Butler, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Ryan Canzano, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Christian Davis, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Sarah Donovan, Bachelor of Science; Daidra Franklin, Bachelor of Science; Frances Guffy, Bachelor of Arts; Nicole Hamler, Master of Science; Madelline Haynes, Bachelor of Science in Education; Joshua Hughes, Bachelor of Arts; Myrissa Humphreys, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services; Zeel Mehta, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Christopher Miller, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Industry; David Printers, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lemonia Schroeter, Bachelor of Science; BJ Solander, Master of Science; Briahna Thornton, Bachelor of Science
Milford: Zachary Omann, Bachelor of Science
