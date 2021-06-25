MANHATTAN — Nearly 3,130 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2021. The graduates are from 101 Kansas counties, 44 states and 44 countries.
The university awarded 2,207 bachelor’s degrees, 700 master’s degrees, 216 doctorates — 115 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
More than 620 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 222 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 208 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 194 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
Geary
Fort Riley: Gianna Fernandes, Master of Arts; Justina McLennan, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Meredith, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Autumn Mitchell, Master of Science; Julia Presley, Bachelor of Science in Education
Junction City: Cristina Baquero, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jake Bazan, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering; Weston Boyer, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Hannah Brown, Master of Science; Kalie Brownlee, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics; Jhon Calica, Bachelor of Science; Jaedn Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Felicia Cox, Master of Science; Mackenzie Crist, Master of Arts; Nicholas Dombrowski, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training, Secondary Major, Summa Cum Laude; Mary Forgey, Bachelor of Arts; Sequille Franklin, Bachelor of Science; Kiona Freeman, Bachelor of Science, Secondary Major; Rebecca Fritz, Master of Science; Nathaniel Hancock, Bachelor of Science; Gary Harvey, Bachelor of Science; Jasmine Hunt, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Magna Cum Laude; Edson Ibarra, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Kiah Keller, Master of Arts; Shane Lee, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Roberta Maldonado-Franzen, Doctorate of Philosophy; Zackary May, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition; Trae McDaniel, Master of Accountancy; Kristi Nguyen, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Ariel Okorie, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Luke Robinson, Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Technology; Mercedes Stunkel, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jonathan Thompson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Terha Trevino, Master of Arts; Fernando Velarde, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Hannah Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Adrienne Wright, Doctor of Philosophy; McKenzie Zimmermann, Master of Science
Milford: Nathan Stivers, Bachelor of Science
Dickinson
Abilene: Sabrina Boyd, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology; Olivia Gassman, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services, Summa Cum Laude; Natalie Harris, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Secondary Major, Cum Laude; Cade Mills, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Brandon Morse, Master of Arts; Bailey Short, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Riley Sleichter, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness, Cum Laude; Dustin Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Chapman: Izabella Carmona, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Herington: Madison Heitfield, Bachelor of Science in Education; Joshua Hutfles, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Mardi Traskowsky, Bachelor of Science in Milling Science and Management, Secondary Major, Cum Laude; Maria Traskowsky, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Hope: Trace Hostetter, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude; Kyanna Volkman, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Solomon: Cade Fiske, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Brandon Gibbs, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Thomas Leaf, Professional Master of Technology
Woodbine: Thomas Alvarez, Bachelor of Fine Arts
View the list of students who have earned degrees and, if applicable, graduation honors from Kansas State University at k-state.edu/media/newsreleases/lists/sp21/degrees_gradhonors.html.
