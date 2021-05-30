MANHATTAN — More than 4,700 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the spring 2021 semester.
Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.
View the list of students who earned semester honors for the spring 2021 semester from Kansas State University at https://www.k-state.edu/media/newsreleases/lists/sp21/semesterhonors.html.
Geary County
Alta Vista: Morgan Poole
Fort Riley: Autumn Brown, Shay Chiddix, Jacobee Clason, Mia Hawkins, Cielo Lubaton, Chelsea Newbrough, David Ochner, Faizah-Eshe Odlum, Sydney Schroeder, Chandreah Sheets, Samantha Walker
Junction City: Neil Baker, Austin Boyer, Weston Boyer, Brianna Bushell, Kristin Chaney, Tristan Cole, Grace Craft, Lake Deam, Bradley Deppen, Jordan Dombrowski, Nicholas Dombrowski, Cyjay Echon, Mark Estares, Sequille Franklin, Kiona Freeman, Angel George, Kristen Graham, Raphael Gutierrez, Austin Hahner, Darius Harris, Jada Harris, Jodi Hendon, Brockton Higgins, Logan Hood, Anne Johnson, Kimberley Lasluisa, Ruth Mekuria, Thi Hong Van Nguyen, Patricia Noriega, Griffin Opat, Breanna Palmer, Phoebe Smith, Samantha Stunkel, Lexe West, Heather Zamora, Jaydon Zima
Milford: Lindsey Ascher
