MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is launching an online bachelor's degree in kinesiology designed to allow students to explore the importance of physical activity in the context of human health and well-being.
The degree program, which is enrolling now but launches this fall semester, combines biomechanical, physiological and sociological perspectives to examine physical activity from cell to society, while also exploring the effects of physical activity across a range of tasks, including exercise, daily living, play, sport and work.
"This new online degree will provide a unique opportunity for online students to gain a strong foundational and comprehensive understanding of the role that physical activity has on human health," said Craig Harms, professor of exercise physiology and kinesiology department head. "It prepares them well for a career in this important field."
Graduates of the established on-campus program have gone on to find success in health professions and graduate school, and pursue exercise-related careers.
"We are eager to add the kinesiology bachelor's program to our growing suite of online undergraduate degrees," said Katie Linder, associate dean at K-State Online. "Regardless of our students' end goals in this profession, we know this degree program will prepare them well for a future in this vital industry."
More information about the online kinesiology bachelor's program can be found at online.k-state.edu/programs/kinesiology-bachelors.
