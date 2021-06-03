SALINA – Kansas Wesleyan University announced its fall honor rolls Wednesday, a listing of 257 students across two separate honor rolls.
Full-time students who accumulated a 3.75 grade point average or better during the spring semester were named to the President’s Honor Roll, while those who posted a GPA between 3.25–3.74 this past semester were selected to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students from the region are as follows:
Junction City
President’s Honor Roll
Jacob Lovell (Junction City, Kan.)
Dean’s Honor Roll
Chloe Lovell (Junction City, Kan.)
