FORT RILEY – Kathleen Brennan, the new principal of Fort Riley Middle School, wants kids and parents to know that she’s thankful to have the opportunity to keep building on the great things happening within the school.
Brennan, who was the assistant principal of FRMS, will move into her new role as principal this summer.
“In collaboration with our stakeholders and in accordance with our school improvement plan, I am excited to ensure that our students are prepared for high school,” Brennan said.
Brennan has moved around with her husband, living at various duty stations. She began substitute teaching in Germany and later became a full-time teacher in Georgia. Her family’s most recent duty station has brought her to Junction City. Initially, she worked as Junction City Middle School’s STEM teacher. Brennan went on to get a job with Fort Riley Middle School as an instructional coach. She then stepped into the role of vice-principal at FRMS and has been in that position for 3 years.
She said she has enjoyed being an assistant principal at FRMS.
“I’ve learned a great deal; everyone has extended a warm welcome,” Brennan said. “Our school and community are a family, and I will continue to foster and encourage that supportive atmosphere.”
Brennan said her goals are aligned with the school and district improvement plans, increasing student engagement and effective communication with all stakeholders. After this last school year, we need to reflect on what we learned and take the positive from it to move us closer to our goals.
“We’ve had a year without being able to have volunteers and parents in the building. We are looking forward to a year when we can welcome our families and volunteers into our building again,” Brennan said.
The main priority for Brennan is to make sure the military kids feel part of the FRMS Trooper community. Brennan said her experience as a military wife will help her relate to the experiences of both the children and families of FRMS.
“We want to make sure this feels like home while our families are with us. I want to ensure students have the best experience they can in middle school,” she said. “I want to help them be invested in their community and to feel a part of it.”
