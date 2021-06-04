FORT RILEY – There’s a quote that Kathy Friesen keeps in her office that says: “All students can learn. We can teach them. No exceptions, no excuses.”
It’s a quote that means a lot to her.
“That’s what parents can expect at Seitz Elementary School,” Friesen said. “Their children are going to be in a place where learning and growth take place.”
Friesen is the new principal of Seitz Elementary. She was previously a certified reading tutor at Franklin Elementary.
She said the reason she applied for the principal job at Seitz is because of her father, who was a serviceman.
“I’ve always wanted to give back to those people who give so much,” she said. “That was one of the driving forces to apply for the position.”
She’s been in education for 35 years, holds an associate of arts degree from Dodge City Community College, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kansas State University, and a master’s degree in administration from Colorado State University. She is originally from Dodge City.
Friesen started out as a kindergarten teacher in California. She then moved into public education as a fourth and fifth-grade teacher, and was a teacher in Fort Collins, Colorado, for 17 years. She also worked as the district office coordinator for the gifted and talented programs.
She then accepted a job in Eaton, Colorado, as a school principal, where she stayed for 13 years.
“I’m very passionate that elementary schools’ primary purpose is to ensure that our students know how to read and write on grade level, so they can access curriculum in the future as well as be prepared for the job market,” Friesen said.
Friesen said she looks at students as young as five years old and takes into consideration the path that child might choose in the future, whether it be a 2-year or a 4-year degree, the job market, or joining the military.
“I have to make sure that they have the foundational skills they need so that no door, ever, is closed for them,” she said.
Friesen said that before dealing with academic issues at Seitz, she’ll first have to address the emotions that children in military families often go through.
“Every piece and every part of military life has different emotions and concerns, whether it’s pre-deployment or post-deployment,” Friesen said. “Being able to know where children are in those cycles and being able to provide the social and emotional support that they need is important, so they can focus on what we really need to do. We need to make sure they’re reading and writing on grade level.”
Friesen said she is excited to meet families at Seitz Elementary School.
“We’re working on a back-to-school event in the fall for families to get together and meet me,” she said. “I’m excited to meet even more of the community and work on bringing everybody together as a team.”
