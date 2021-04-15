MANHATTAN — The junior honorary at Kansas State University, Chimes, has selected members for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Selection to Chimes is based on leadership, scholarship and service to fellow students at K-State and the community. Applicants also must have a 3.0 GPA or above. Chimes activities include selecting the K-State Family of the Year and members participate in monthly service projects in Manhattan and area communities.
The following students, all who will be in their third year at K-State in the next school year, are new members of Chimes; included are majors and hometowns:
Kylie Litavniks, finance and pre-law, Andover; Maddie Hoffman, accounting, Bonner Springs;
Ellie Fangman, biology and pre-medicine, Bucyrus; Jacobee Clason, elementary education, Fort Riley.
>From Greater Kansas City: Brianna Streeter, life sciences and pre-dentistry, Kansas City; Tevis Blandi, business administration, Leawood; Kirsten Jackson, marketing and management, and Liz Zeit, biological systems engineering, both from Olathe; Emily Anderson, bakery science and management, Eli Berggren, construction science and management, and Jillian Dunlay, secondary education and English, all from Overland Park; and Grace Hartman, civil engineering, Shawnee.
Reagan Riley, human development and family science, Hiawatha; Morgan Phillips, animal sciences and industry, and pre-law, Hollenberg; Kaitlin Colle, chemical engineering, Hutchinson; Layne Schnurbusch, communication sciences and disorders, Independence; Maria Apel, psychology, Lindsborg; Kate Brull, biology and mathematics, Salina; Parker Vulgamore, agricultural economics and pre-law, Scott City; Kristen Hammes, educational studies and pre-occupational therapy, and Madeline Rogers, dietetics, both from Seneca; Katelyn Feist, industrial engineering, and Rachel Grollmes, communication studies, both from Topeka; and Leslie Carvalho, psychology, and Nathalie Wright, biology and Spanish, both from Wichita.
>From Missouri: Maria-Claudia Smart-Rengifo, interior architecture & industrial design, Chesterfield, and Marta Richenburg, history and political science, and Brianna Wagoner, electrical engineering, both from Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.