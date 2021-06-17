SPRINGFIELD, MO – Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
More than 5,000 students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list. These local students made the list:
Megan Berry of Junction City (66441)
Isaac Williams of Junction City (66441)
Brooklyn Cink of Manhattan (66502)
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.
