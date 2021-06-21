HAYS – Fort Hays State University has released the names of 1,691 students who earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester.
The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.
Students are listed alphabetically by county and city, state and city, or country and city with their classifications – and, for those who have declared them, their majors. This list does not include students who requested privacy.
Students without classifications are students seeking a second degree or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.
GEARY
Fort Riley (66442): Taylor Robert Easley is a senior majoring in geosciences (geography).
Samantha Mae Hublick is majoring in elementary education.
Samuel Talmadge Martin is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).
Junction City (66441): Christopher A. Crawford is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).
Lyric Holman is a junior majoring in psychology.
Tara Lynn Meinen is a senior majoring in general studies.
Charles Peyla is a senior majoring in management.
The complete list of spring 2021 deans honor roll students of Fort Hays State University can be viewed at: https://www.fhsu.edu/news/2021/06/local-students-named-to-spring-2021-deans-honor-roll-at-fort-hays-state-university
