Geary County Schools USD 475 is proud to say two of the educators within the school district have been nominated for the Kansas State Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year for Region 1. The nominees are Desiree Brown, music teacher at Sheridan Elementary, and Laura Miller, agriculture science teacher at Junction City High School.
Brown has taught for 17 years, with 11 of those being for Geary County Schools USD 475. She decided to become a music teacher after being inspired by her musician father, as well as an impactful music teacher she previously had.
“I believe that all people need someone that is their inspiration, someone to look up to, someone that they can trust and be comfortable with, and teachers are in a unique position to build those relationships and be those people,” Brown said.
Brown’s favorite part of teaching music is building a relationship with the students and seeing their stresses or struggles melt away when they are creating music, while watching them grow from kindergarten to fifth grade.
“I’m very proud to represent USD 475 and very thankful to work with the people I do, the colleagues, the students, the parents,” Brown said. “It’s a really special place.”
Miller has been a teacher for 14 years and has been at Junction City High School the past 6 years. During her time, she has taught biology, animal science, natural resources, agriculture science and zoology, and has been a driving force in the establishment of the school’s agriculture program and FFA program.
“It’s really helped me grow as an individual, as a teacher it has helped me become a better advocate for my students and for the industry and in life,” Miller said. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot from where I started to where I am now, and obviously I’m not done growing.”
Miller plans to continue growing the school’s agriculture program as well as the FFA program as the adviser, which 10 of her students placed first in at the Kansas State Agroscience Fair Competition, five students in the top 10 nationally and two student groups in the top three nationally.
Miller said her favorite part of working at Geary County Schools USD 475 is the diversity among her students.
“When people think of agriculture, they don’t really think maybe it’s a diverse area or industry, but there is a lot of diversity,” Miller said.
The Kansas State Department of Education will hold a virtual celebration on Saturday, where the Region 1 nominees will be announced for the elementary and secondary categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.