MANHATTAN — NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising has selected Melinda Anderson as executive director of the 15,000-member association hosted by the Kansas State University College of Education. Her tenure begins in June.
“Dr. Anderson is phenomenal — so much so it bears repeating: phenomenal,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education. “What stands out about Melinda is her intense focus on student success. She’s a systems thinker, true collaborator, data driven, energetic and has a strategic vision about NACADA’s global orientation. She is absolutely the dynamic, well-rounded scholar we were searching for.”
Anderson’s leadership was clearly valued as she had just been elected by the association’s global membership to a one-year term as board of directors president, a position she will step away from as executive director.
“I am so honored and thrilled to be offered an opportunity to work with very talented colleagues at Kansas State University and in the association,” Anderson said. “I am looking forward to joining the executive office for NACADA: The Global Community for Academic Advising and continuing to raise the profile of our work focused on student success through excellence in academic advising.”
Anderson currently serves as the interim associate vice chancellor for student success at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina. She previously served as associate dean of undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, director of pre-health and pre-law advising at Virginia Commonwealth University and associate director of academic advising at the College of William and Mary.
An active NACADA member since 2009, Anderson was a regular presenter at regional, national and international conferences and served as NACADA Region 2 chair, emerging leader mentor and Inclusion and Engagement Committee member.
NACADA is a nonprofit association of higher education professionals that promotes student success by advancing the field of academic advising globally, with membership in 35 countries. The association provides opportunities for professional development and networking through its conferences, institutes, communities of practice, research, journals and publications.
